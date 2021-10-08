Sidharth Shukla bags posthumous award for his stellar OTT debut in Broken But Beautiful 3!

New Delhi: Late actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise was a rude shock for his friends, family and fans. The actor, who died due to a heart attack, had much to do and live. Although he's taken to his heavenly abode, fans are keeping his memories alive with heartfelt posts on social media.

On Thursday, Sidharth Shukla was posthumously honoured with an award for 'Popular actor (male) in web series' by SCREENXX. Fans were overjoyed with this announcement and took to Twitter to celebrate his achievement. Needless to say, the late actor was trending at no. 2 on Twitter.

Take a look at his award announcement:

Take a look at fan tweets:

All the best to my King’s Queen his beloved the one and only @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShuklaBBKing #SidharthShukIa

HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ https://t.co/akjJbouKqi — Sidharth Shukla forever (@Shabnam69508111) October 7, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS #SidharthShukIa FOR WINNING POPULAR ACTOR Adgully’s Editor Choice IN THE CATEGORY OF WEB ORIGINALS (HINDI / REGIONAL )

WELL DESERVED AWARD 4 CHAMP @sidharth_shukla

THIS WEB SERIES #BrokenButBeautiful3 IS HIS FIRST OTT SERIES AND IS KNOWN AS HIS SERIES pic.twitter.com/mgDcXLiALG — Abaszayer (@abaszayer) October 7, 2021

#SidharthShukIa You have won the award meri Jaan His reaction - pic.twitter.com/PvtM94WUKE — (@SidkiFanRiya) October 7, 2021

Congratulations @sidharth_shukla veere for popular actor ( male ) in web series born to win 1st debut Web series ott love you bhai#SidharthShukIa #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/QYy4Km27Fe — Ekam Tehri (forever SidHearts) (@ekamsidhearts) October 7, 2021

Sidharth became a household name with his role in 'Balika Vadhu'. He appeared in reality shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Bigg Boss 13' and emerged out as winner in both. He once again went inside the house as a 'senior' along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan in the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, after complaining of chest pain and failing to wake up the next morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.