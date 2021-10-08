हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla bags posthumous award for his stellar OTT debut in Broken But Beautiful 3!

Actor Sidharth Shukla received an award for 'Popular actor (male) in web series' by SCREENXX on Thursday (October 7).

Sidharth Shukla bags posthumous award for his stellar OTT debut in Broken But Beautiful 3!
File photo

New Delhi: Late actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise was a rude shock for his friends, family and fans. The actor, who died due to a heart attack, had much to do and live. Although he's taken to his heavenly abode, fans are keeping his memories alive with heartfelt posts on social media.

On Thursday, Sidharth Shukla was posthumously honoured with an award for 'Popular actor (male) in web series' by SCREENXX. Fans were overjoyed with this announcement and took to Twitter to celebrate his achievement. Needless to say, the late actor was trending at no. 2 on Twitter.

Take a look at his award announcement:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

Take a look at fan tweets:

 

Sidharth became a household name with his role in 'Balika Vadhu'. He appeared in reality shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Bigg Boss 13' and emerged out as winner in both. He once again went inside the house as a 'senior' along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. 

Sidharth passed away on September 2, after complaining of chest pain and failing to wake up the next morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. 

