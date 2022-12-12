Sidharth Shukla birthday: Shehnaaz Gill pays emotional tribute, drops throwback photos

MUMBAI: Actress, Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who shared a special bond with Sidharth Shukla and was also rumoured to be dating him, took to social media and shared a bunch of photos remembering the late actor. Shehnaaz penned down an emotional message making Sidharth's birthday and noted, "i will see you again. 12 12."

Shehnaaz also shared pictures on her Instagram story of cake with Sidharth's birth date, solo portraits and a close-up of their hands. Shehnaaz also dropped a glimpse from their stint in Bigg Boss 13. In another photo, the actor is seen smiling and wearing a white shirt and black blazer.

The fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their emotional messages.

Actor Kashmera Shah dropped a comment. She wrote, "Yes. And he will always live in all our hearts."

One of the fans wrote, "I still can't believe that this man is no more ...I visualise him in those half pants when he was in bb13 and doing his things and entertaining all of us .... After him bb is just a time pass thing ... why u did this to us y ?"

Another fan of the duo wrote, "Tu hee Sid Tu He Hai Naaz Dono Milke Bane hai #SidNaaz."

"No words could ever explain the pain of losing a person who meant world to uh nd us shakhs k jane k baad mano bachpana sab kuch khatam ho gaya," another comment read.

There was a strong buzz that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were in a relationship until the actor passed after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Several photos of the duo from their outings surfaced on social media and left their fans thrilled. However, none of them officially acknowledged being a couple.

Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor while accepting her award Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

Sidharth and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's endearing chemistry was loved by the masses, who tagged them as 'SidNaaz' and showered their support and love for the bond. Their undying affection for each other raged fire, even on the show.The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Today, Sidharth would have turned 42 years old, the late actor who became a household name by being a part of popular Indian TV shows. Be it his role in 'Balika Vadhu' or him becoming the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, Sidharth was a sensation who left a profound mark on the hearts of millions of his followers and his sudden demise on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest has left a void that won't be filled.