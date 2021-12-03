Sidharth Shukla is most searched celeb on Yahoo 2021 Year in Review list, new entrant Aryan Khan joins the club!

New Delhi: Yahoo has released its India year-ender list of 2021 which is based on top newsmakers, and events. India’s Most Searched Personality according to the list happens to be none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cricketer Virat Kohli safely sits at Number 2 and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee placed at 3 respectively.

Yahoo's Top Newsmaker of 2021’ category:

In this category, ‘Indian Farmers’ Protest’ ranked number one. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was the new entrant who secured a second spot. ‘2021 Union Budget of India’, Raj Kundra and Black Fungus secured the third, fourth and fifth spot in the category.

Yahoo Most Searched Male Celebrities category:

Late actor Sidharth Shukla topped the list, followed by superstar Salman Khan ranking at number 2, south star Allu Arjun at number 3.

Late legendary south star Puneeth Rajkumar and late actor Dilip Kumar bagged the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Yahoo Most Searched Female Celebrities category:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is ranked the country's most searched female celebrity of 2021, followed by Katrina Kaif at number 2. It also included names such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone standing at third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively.