हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla last rites: Amid heavy rainfall, family and fans bid a tearful adieu to their loving star!

Close friend Shehnaaz Gill was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz and looked completely heartbroken. She was teary-eyed and inconsolable. This was her first appearance since the unfortunate and untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. 

Sidharth Shukla last rites: Amid heavy rainfall, family and fans bid a tearful adieu to their loving star!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla's last rites have been performed today at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai. Amid heavy rainfall, his grieving family members, celeb friends and an ocean of fan following bid Sidharth a tearful goodbye. 

He breathed his last on September 2, 2021. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. He was 40.

Several celebrities from the television and film industry came to offer condolences at Sidharth Shukla's residence and later at the Oshiwara Crematorium. Sidharth's mother was accompanied by family members as she headed for her son's last rites.

Close friend Shehnaaz Gill was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz and looked completely heartbroken. She was teary-eyed and inconsolable. This was her first appearance since the unfortunate and untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. 

In the recent development, the late actor's post-mortem report has been handed over to the Mumbai police this morning. However, as per our sources, it has been learnt that doctors who conducted the post-mortem have reserved their opinion report. 

No external injury marks were sustained on the body, as per the report. However, Sidharth Shukla's viscera samples have been sent for chemical analysis to get a clear picture of the cause behind his death, reportedly. According to sources, his histopathology study will be conducted and the cause of death will be clear only then. 

A detailed report will be sought after a chemical investigation, it has been learnt.

Sidharth Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital told PTI. 

The hospital's Dr Jitten Bhavsar said Shukla -- who won Bigg Boss 13 in 2020 and joins the ranks of actors on the cusp of fame who went too early -- was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital around 10.20 am.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaSidharth Shukla diesSidharth Shukla deathsidharth shukla last ritessidharth shukla funeralsidharth shukla shehnaaz gillshehnaaz gillShehnaaz Kaur Gillsidharth shukla heart attack
Next
Story

Shehnaaz Gill had asked me to tell Sidharth Shukla to marry her: Bigg Boss 13 fame Abu Malik

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Postmortem report of Sidharth Shukla handed over to police, no injury marks found on body