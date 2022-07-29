NewsLifestylePeople
Sidhu Moosewala's parents get the singer's tattoo inked on their arms: WATCH

A video was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala`s Instagram page in which a tattoo artist is seen painting the former`s portrait on Balkaur Singh`s arm.

  • In the memory of Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to the late singer by getting his face tattooed on his arm.
  • A video was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala`s Instagram page in which a tattoo artist is seen painting the former`s portrait on Balkaur Singh`s arm.

New Delhi: In the memory of Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to the late singer by getting his face tattooed on his arm.

A video was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala`s Instagram page in which a tattoo artist is seen painting the former`s portrait on Balkaur Singh`s arm.

Balkaur Singh also made the tattoo artist inscribe `Sarwan Putt` (obedient son) on his arm in the Punjabi language. Sidhu Moose Wala`s mother Charn Kaur also got inked `Sarwan Putt` on her arm.

 

Reportedly, the parents got tattoos from the artist who had made tattoos on Sidhu Moose Wala`s arms as well.

Fans became emotional after seeing the video."Can`t ever understand their pain. May god give them immense strength," a social media user commented."After seeing @iSidhuMooseWalainsta story, my heart is heavy thinking about the grief of Sidhu`s parents and fans," another one wrote.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab`s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala`s murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper`s murder.

