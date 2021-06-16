Singer Aastha Gill regrets bro-zoning rappers Badshah and Raftaar, says ‘don’t know how to flirt'!

New Delhi: Popular singer Aastha Gill, who is basking high on the success of her latest outing 'Paani Paani' regrets her decision of bro-zoning rappers, Badshah and Raftaar. The song Paani Paani features Badshah with Jacqueline Fernandez as leads and is topping the charts already.

Aastha, who is currently in Cape Town for the shooting of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,' made this huge revelation in a recent Star Radio interview with host Siddharth Kannan.

During the interview, the popular celebrity host asked Aastha about bro-zoning the rappers to which responded, "Uss time main chhoti thi, mujhe realise nahi hua. Main aaj tak regret karti hoon. Toh maine Khatron Ke Khiladi mein aake ek bhi bhai nahi banaya. Bohot ho gaya.”

He also asked her if she has developed any special feelings for anyone from the sets of KKK-11, to which the singer quickly responded, “Honestly, I am so bad at this romance-vomance. Kyunki humesha aise bhai wale zone mein reh gayi yaar. Mereko romance karna aata hi nahi hai, flirt karna aata hi nahi hai. But I have made so many memories. Sabke saath dance-vance khoob kiya maine. Chalo, dance hi kare. Baaki toh mere bas ka kuch bhi nahi hai.”

Aastha has collaborated with Badshah for popular songs like – Buzz, Heartless, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Proper Patola, DJ Waley Babu, and Happy Happy to name a few.

The trio collaborated for 'Dhup Chik' from the movie Fugly, which was released in the year 2014.

Apart from Aastha, other prominent faces in this season’s 'Khatron Ke Khiladi’ include- Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, and Arjun Bijlani among others.