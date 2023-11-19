Singer-Composer Amaal Mallik Celebrates The Innocence Of First Love With His New Single 'Chori Chori'

New Delhi: Popularly known as the Melody King by fans worldwide, music composer and singer Amaal Mallik wins hearts each time he creates music with his soulful voice. Having delivered multiple hit songs in Bollywood films and singles, Amaal Mallik has now collaborated with his father Daboo Malik and the young debutant singer Aariana Chhibber for his latest track titled ‘Chori Chori’. A fun and breezy romantic number, ‘Chori Chori’ celebrates the innocence and beauty of first love. Having an old-school romantic vibe, the song instantly hooks you with its catchy tunes.

All praise for his father and musician Daboo Malik and co-singer Aariana Chhibber, Amaal Mallik said, “The young & talented Aariana Chhibber makes her debut with the super fun, breezy melody of #ChoriChori and I am super happy to be her Co-Singer on this one. The first time behind the mic isn’t easy and I’m proud of how she has got the pitch, the expressions, all the right nuances and feels throughout the song. What makes this one even more special is that it has been composed by my father, the magician Daboo Malik.”

Ecstatic about collaborating with son Amaal Mallik for the song, Daboo Malik said, “Supporting newcomers at MWM has always been our mainstay and once at the MWM Originals Academy, where I’m collaborating with young talents, whether it’s singers, composers or lyrics writers, we came across a small demo which was so sweet, simple, innocent and fresh that we felt she was the right voice for a female teenage popstar as she has that freshness and simplicity in her voice, something that always connects with people and the younger audience. With Amaal coming on board as a singer to support this new artist who is making a debut was exciting and I hope ‘Chori Chori’ is loved by every young person as it has that fresh approach and set of lyrics, something which we are very happy to share with the audiences.”

Out on all streaming platforms and Amaal Mallik’s YouTube page, ‘Chori Chori’ is sung by Amaal Mallik and Aariana Chhibber, composed by Daboo Malik, written by Pranshu Rai and directed by Ayman Garry.