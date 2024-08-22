Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Makes Acting Debut In 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' With Aashim Gulati

Mumbai: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to make her acting debut with upcoming young family entertainer 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' opposite Aashim Gulati.

Taking to Instagram, Dhvani shared this exciting note.

Sharing the film's poster, she wrote, "Arranged an accidental love story that'll take you for a ride! #KahanShuruKahanKhatam trailer out on 23rd August. In cinemas on 20th September."

The fun-filled motion poster introduces audiences to the film's leading pair, Dhvani Bhanushali, in the perfect bride avatar, and Aashim Gulati, who was last seen in 'Jee Karda' and 'Murder Mubarak'.

Their vibrant chemistry and playful tension set the tone for what's shaping up to be an 'arranged accidental love story' like no other.

Supporting the fresh leads is a stellar ensemble cast featuring industry veterans like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma.

Interestingly, makers are set to unveil the trailer on August 23.

Directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and penned by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' fame and Rishi Virmani, this film promises to be an engaging concoction of humor, heart, and a twist of unpredictability.

Laxman Utekar's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, starring Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati is all set to release theatrically on September 20. A Bhanushali Studios Limited & Kathputli Creations production, the young musical family entertainer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma and Kamlesh Bhanushali.