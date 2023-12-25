Singer Dua Lipa Surprises Fans In India With THIS Post - Check It Out

New Delhi: Taking the internet by a storm is none other than global sensation - Dua Lipa. Taking to Instagram, she surprised one and many! Dua wished everyone a happy holiday season with pictures from Rajasthan. In the first photo, Dua is posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna.

The next picture showed her wearing a red and golden dress as she stood near a desk. A group of Indian women were seen in another image. She also gave a glimpse of Umaid Bhawan Palace.

"Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x," she captioned the post, leaving Indian fans wondering when Dua visited India. Dua also did not mention anything about her trip to Rajasthan in the caption. "Is she in India?" a social media user commented.

Another one wrote, "grlll u didn't tell us you were in india." Dua Lipa was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.

A while back, according to Page Six, Dua Lipa was reportedly dating rapper Jack Harlow, whose most recent album included the suitably named song Dua Lipa, a tribute to the British-Albanian star.

Before the album`s May release, according to Harlow, he video-called Lipa to ask for her approval. She responded in a somewhat awkward manner, but nonetheless nodded in the affirmative, as per Page Six.

However, it appears that she fell in love with the charming rapper after seeing him in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November. Since then, they have reportedly been in "continuous communication," reports Page Six.

According to a Page Six source, "He (Jack Harlow) was very interested in her (Dua Lipa), and was going to strongly pursue (the romance)." According to insiders, he even travelled to New York City to meet her after her Friday engagement at the Z100 Jingle Ball.

The two were reportedly seen the next day arriving separately at a restaurant for lunch, according to Page Six sources. According to the Page Six source close to Harlow, "He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her."

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa were recently linked since they were seen hugging after dining in a New York restaurant in late September.