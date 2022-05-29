Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran playback singer Edava Basheer has passed away.The unfortunate incident happened after Edava Basheer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond`s orchestra in Alappuzha, Kerala on Saturday night.

Though he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital his life could not be saved.

Fans have expressed grief after learning about the shocking news."Can`t believe it. So sad," a social media user tweeted."May his soul rest in peace," another one wrote on Instagram.

Edava Basheer was 78.