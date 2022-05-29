हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Edava Basheer

Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage in Kerala, dies at 78, fans mourn demise

Though Edava Basheer was immediately taken to a nearby hospital his life could not be saved.

Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage in Kerala, dies at 78, fans mourn demise

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran playback singer Edava Basheer has passed away.The unfortunate incident happened after Edava Basheer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond`s orchestra in Alappuzha, Kerala on Saturday night.

Though he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital his life could not be saved.

Fans have expressed grief after learning about the shocking news."Can`t believe it. So sad," a social media user tweeted."May his soul rest in peace," another one wrote on Instagram.

Edava Basheer was 78.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Edava BasheerRIP Edava BasheerEdava Basheer DEAD
Next
Story

Elon Musk FINALLY reacts on ex Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's case: 'I hope they…’

Must Watch

PT3M48S

Desh Superfast: Encroachment removal campaign will run in Delhi's Mangolpuri