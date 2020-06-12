Singer Monali Thakur reveals she's married for three years, met hubby in Switzerland

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Monali Thakur, who won the National Award for Best Playback singer for like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage song from 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', in 2015 has a huge fan following who adore her songs. But little did anyone knew that pretty-looking singer is actually married for three years.

When contacted, Monali Thakur told Zee News, "I haven’t made it official anywhere on social media yet, but people had already guessed it. A couple of times when my ring was mistakenly visible in my Instagram photos, a lot of people commented asking if it was my wedding ring. That said, Maik and I have successfully been able to hide our marriage for three years!”

She has successfully managed to keep her marriage under wraps. Monali shared how she met her husband Maik Richter. "I met Maik during my trip to Switzerland and we clicked instantly. Not just him, I made a connection with his family, too. Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes,” says Monali. She also adds that she and Maik share a common love. "He loves food and, I being a Bong, I love food, too."

Hers is a perfect fairytale love story, isn't it?

Monali Thakur was seen as a popular contestant in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 2'. Her first major Bollywood break came with 2008 song 'Zara Zara Touch Me' and 'Khwaab Dekhe' from 'Race'.

Before that, in 2006 she had sung a few songs in Hindi movies but it was with these two that Monali finally arrived. She sang many super hit songs after that and is hailed as one of the finest playback singers today.

Congratulations to Monali and Maik for the wedding!