NewsLifestylePeople
RICKY MARTIN

Singer Ricky Martin strongly refutes allegations of sexual abuse by nephew

Singer-actor Ricky Martin has strongly denied the allegations levelled against him by his 21-year-old nephew that the pop star sexually abused him. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

Singer Ricky Martin strongly refutes allegations of sexual abuse by nephew

Washington: American singer, Ricky Martin, has finally denied all false claims regarding sexual abuse charges with his nephew.

"Ricky Martin never had any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," a lawyer for the singer said Friday on allegations against the singer of domestic abuse from the younger family member in Puerto Rico, Deadline reported. On the serious allegations, filled by Ricky Martin's nephew, the 50-year-old singer and songwriter claimed that his nephew was dealing with some serious mental health challenges.

Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Martin's attorney added to his statement.

Taking to Twitter, the Puerto Rican singer, on July 4, claimed that the restraining order was based on completely false allegations and will respond through the judicial process.

According to Deadline, Martin has been confronted with a temporary restraining order in past weeks and most recently with further claims of violence and more in the fallout of a supposed seven-month intimate affair with the 21-year nephew.

A hearing has been set for July 21 in Puerto Rico on the claims. If domestic abuse with a relative is the felony Martin is charged with, he could be looking at a nearly 50-year sentence if found guilty, Deadline reported.

Ricky MartinRicky Martin sexual abuseRicky Martin sexual harrassmentRicky Martin nephewRicky Martin controversy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022