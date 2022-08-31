Smoking Hot! Malaika Arora's risque gown with deep plunging neckline will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch
Malaika Arora attended the Filmfare awards last night in Mumbai and must we say, she rocked her jaw-dropping red carpet appearance.
New Delhi: Expect Malaika Arora to stun you every time with her stunning looks. She turned heads in a shimmery body-hugging yellowish gown with a deep plunging neckline risque outfit with a thigh-high slit. She wore a glittering necklace and hair all tied up. She also carried a stylish clutch purse.
Malaika's nude make-up is on-point and surely she looks nothing less than a million bucks. She attended the Filmfare awards last night in Mumbai and must we say, she rocked her jaw-dropping red carpet appearance. She wore designer Alexandre Vauthier's collection for the big Bollywood night.
Here are the BIG winners of 67th Filmfare awards:
Best actor (male): Ranveer Singh, film 83
Best actress (female): Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best film: Shershaah
Best Director: Vishnu Vardhan, Shershaah
Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham
Best Actress (Critics): Vidya Balan, Sherni
Best Film (Critics): Sardar Udham
Best story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, and Tushar Paranjape (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)
Best screenplay: Shubendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah (Udham Singh)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar, Mimi
Best Actor in a supporting role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
The award function which went on for quite some time also had beautiful performances from actors such as Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani among others.
