Sobhita Dhulipala gives SHOCKER to fans with 'wedding pics' from Dubai amid dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya!

Sobhita Dhulipala wedding latest news: A few months back, buzz was strong that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are dating each other. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Model-actress Sobhita Dhulipala gave a mini heart-attack to her fans on social media. How? Well, she dropped some breathtaking wedding photos from Dubai. She sure did surprise her fans with her photos which by the way were part of an advertisement campaign and not from her 'real wedding'. Soon as she dropped the pictures, her comment section was bombarded with messages. 

Sobhita Dhulipala posted on Instagram: Dynamic and refined, Dubai houses a tasteful tableau of escapades that delights one and all - Golden beaches, sun-soaked skylines, breathtaking venues and world-class service are just some of the reasons why this stunning city is perfect to commemorate everything from the last few days of your singlehood, the revered occasion of your nuptials, to your happily ever after. If you're looking for more reasons to pick this city as your wedding destination, then head to Vogue.in, for I have joined hands with @vogueindia and @visit.dubai to create an all-inclusive guide that details all that Dubai has to offer #WeddingsInDubai @visit.dubai

One user wrote: Arrrrre careful Sachi mein hojayyegi!, another one wrote: almost had a heart attack

The pictures shared by her promote Dubai as a perfect wedding destination. Sobhita also reacted to the comments by dropping a ‘lol’ on her Instagram Stories. 

Meanwhile, a few months back, buzz was strong that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are dating each other. However, neither of the stars has made their relationship status public as yet. 

Naga was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In October last year, the two announced separation. 

 

