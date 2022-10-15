Sobhita Dhulipala pens heartfelt note as she wins 'Mouldbreaker of Year' award

NEW DELHI: Sobhita Dhulipala has time and again left the audiences in awe of not only her graceful and elegant looks but also her acting chops. The actress was recently awarded the 'Mouldbreaker of the Year' award at a recent ceremony for which she took to her social media and penned down a note expressing gratitude for award.

Sobhita wrote, "Got awarded the title ‘Mould breaker’ at Lions Gold awards last night. Sounds nice, feels good, made me happy!

A tight hug to the people here that have rooted for me from the beginning of my career, even if both you and I didn’t always know what the hell I was doing. All those unconventional but sincere choices seem to be mould-breaking in the larger picture, after all :)

My vibe was fully powered by this ridiculously sexy saree from @itrhofficial and diamonds from @herstoryjewels"

The actress looked bewitching in a black stunning saree dress, making heads turn as always. Her hair was tied in a tight bun, and she donned minimal accessories and makeup.

On the work front, Sobhita has had a fantastic year with 2 blockbusters in her kitty - 'PS1' and 'Major'. She is now awaiting the release of her much-anticipated web series 'Made in Heaven'.