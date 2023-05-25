To Kunal Kemmu, With Love From Soha Ali Khan

Actor Kunal Kemmu celebrates his 40th birthday today, May 25. Although many celebrities have shared heartwarming birthday wishes for Kunal, one certainly stands out. Actress Soha Ali Khan has shared a touching Instagram Reel for her husband on his special day. Her Reel is essentially a montage of all the lovely moments from the couple’s recent vacation in the Maldives.

In one of the photos, Kunal can be seen sitting on a diving boat. Soha captioned the Reel as, “Slaying the four-oh!” Her post gained much traction on Instagram and users showered their love on the couple in the comments section.

Actress Neha Dhupia was quick to drop a heart emoji and a fire emoji. Soha’s sister, Saba Pataudi, commented, “Totally killing it!”



Soha’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Kunal on her Instagram Story. Kareena shared a black and white photo alongside Kunal and wrote, “Happy birthday to my dearest brother-in-law. Wishing the best for you always."

Kunal himself has shared a charming Instagram post on his birthday. He posted two selfies from his Maldives vacation and wrote, "Happy Birthday to me. Now let’s make 40 look good." The versatile actor looked chic in a straw hat and white shirt as he posed for pictures on the beach.



Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been together for over a decade now. The power couple got married in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, in an intimate ceremony. They have a daughter together named Inaaya Naumi Khemu who will turn six this September.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recently opened up about their relationship in an interview with Mid-day.com. Kunal said, “It evolves and you get comfortable, it becomes like second nature! It’s been 14 years and I don’t know how to define it anymore. We are blessed that we’ve managed to find our way through ups and downs in our relationships.”



Kunal was last seen in the Zee5 film Kanjoos Makhichoos. He will be making his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. This film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.