Mumbai: Actor Soha Ali Khan has dropped a couple of pictures from her celebration of Independence Day. On Monday, Soha took to Instagram and shared pictures where Soha and her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu are all smiles with daughter Inaaya. They can also be seen hoisting a National Flag.

Inaaya also played 'Jana Gana Mana' in Piano. Saba Pataudi reacted to the post and wrote, "Mahsha`Allah! Happy Independence Day."

Fans also showered love on the post with heartfelt comments. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.