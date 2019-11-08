Sona Mohapatra hails Abhay Deol for supporting her in fight against Anu Malik

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra has hailed actor Abhay Deol for extending support to her in her fight against Anu Malik. The actress has lashed out a leading channel for reinstating Malik despite sexual harassment allegations against him during the #MeToo movement in 2018. Sona took to Twitter to thank Abhay for being the first actor from the industry to support her.

Taking to Twitter, Sona wrote, "The first actor from our industry to extend support, @AbhayDeol. Has always been a man with a mind of his own & has made his own road to travel in. Walks his talk! Thank you & big love. Also, thank you for being on the right side of history.”

The first actor from our industry to extend support, @AbhayDeol . Has always been a man with a mind of his own & has made his own road to travel in. Walks his talk! Thank you & big love. Also thank you for being on the right side of history.pic.twitter.com/qJ83gWypaF — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 8, 2019

Sona posted a screenshot of Abhay’s message to one of her posts on Instagram. Abhay's message read, “Admire you very much Sona. You have my support.”

In 2018, Sona and many other playback singers like Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin had levelled sexual harassment charges against Malik.

Anu Malik is currently seen as one of the judges in the Indian Idol season 10.