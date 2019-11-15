Sona Mohapatra responds to Anu Malik's letter, asks him to go to court

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra has responded to Anu Malik's note on Twitter claiming how 'false' sexual harassment allegations have 'tarnished his career' and 'ruined his reputation'.

Taking to Twitter, Sona shared the screenshot of her note and wrote, "Anu Malik finally wrote back to all of us last evening. My response to him, next to his letter. In case mine is too long to read, have also attached a shorter, crisper one, one amongst many on my timeline. Thank you

Anu Malik finally wrote back to all of us last evening. My response to him, next to his letter.

Read her complete statement here:

Hello Mr Anu Malik,

Responding to your letter from last night which is posted on my timeline too.

1) You were waiting for the ‘truth’ to surface you said? The only ‘truths’ that have surfaced after I called you out last year is that many more women have told their stories of sexual harassment, assault experiences with you. Shweta Pandit told of her trauma of how you scarred her at a young age of fifteen! A kid. Danica D’Souza, Ex Indian Idol Producer told of how you harassed crew & contestants alike. Caralisa Monteiro spoke up too. Neha Bhasin spoke up a fortnight ago about her own story with you, she was only twenty one & many more who aren’t famous did too & in detail. Alisha Chinai too corroborated the pattern & spoke her truth. None of these women are connected or have anything to gain by speaking up about the predatory behaviour of one powerful, rich, perverted person

2) ‘unverified’ allegations you say? These are multiple testimonies of independent sane women speaking coherently & they have a common thread & story. What about the ‘mental health’ of all these people who have gone through this traumatic experience because of you? Did you care about them over these years? What about the mental health of the good India & all the victims & their families when they see you flaunting yourself on TV rubbing it in? Your free pass in society & encouraging others like you?

3. Why should we diesel up now that you are on TV you said? Well, you have no right to be platformed on National TV till you make amends. 1.3 billion people exist in India. Not everyone needs to make crores on TV to survive or be ‘judge’ to young people whose safety they jeopardise. You aren’t a role model. You could always take a break, go to a sex-rehab or counselling or somewhere to reflect on how to behave better. Ask your kids to do a hard days job & earn a salary. They are adults. I started working at 22. Open a Biriyani shop, Bindi shop or any other business. Do whatever it takes. Stay away from the public eye? Show some remorse? Say sorry? If you did, this would not have happened. There you go! You answered your own question.

4. Being a father of two daughters doesn’t prove anything. Clearly it hasn’t held your libido back. There is no link to being a husband, father, brother & being a predator.

5. Yes, the show must go on! Without you. Don’t jeopardise the hard work of so many people & the dreams of so many contestants just for your personal glory & ambitions.

6. Step Down Malik.

7. & YES, please do go to court. I request you to do so. Not just these 10 testimonies, we shall ensure ten times those are presented for the world to see. Let’s set a precedent for India, Mr Anu Malik. Let’s make sure no one feels like behaving like you have over the decades. I have the utmost faith.

8. Justice shall indeed be served.

In 2018, Sona along with other playback singers like Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin had levelled sexual harassment charges against Malik.

Anu Malik is currently seen as one of the judges in the Indian Idol season 10.