Sona Mohapatra’s new song for World Music Day puts a spotlight on our most valuable gift in times of pandemic

Sona has conceptualised a music video “Portraits of Quarantine” as an idea to timestamp this tough period of isolation with a ‘moving photo album’ of her band, crew & team members & further on the people they have shared this tough, unpredictable lockdown with. There is also a message to many who are battling loneliness & depression to reach out & seek support & in turn to people who know them to rally around & lean in. Everybody needs somebody who can remind them of their own value, beauty & strength!

The songstress & producer performs a soulful song - ‘Tori Surat- Unplugged’, with a chill lounge soundscape & Ameer Khusraus poetry with her band. The video features the ‘faces or surats’ that make this period an easier one to navigate. A moving extended family ‘photo album’ to watch back in better times & remember the quarantine & it’s lessons.

Speaking about it Sona says, "We don't have to have "mental illness" to experience psychological issues during COVID-19's stressful impact on humanity. To cope, everyone needs connection & compassion. If we are lucky we have shared this quarantine period with someone who provides that support, be it by being physically around or even available virtually. This music video is an ode to that. World Music Day is around the corner & is a wonderful occasion that lets my whole team come together virtually to do what we do best; perform music that not only entertains people but also uplifts their soul. Crehyl Periera is a very talented young music arranger & he produced a jazz-lounge track for Ram Sampath’s composition that I know will be loved. The music video has been shot individually by each team member but edited in the Himachal Pradesh hills by Nitesh Bisht. The last few months haven't been easy on any of us. Today when I look back, I feel it is important for us to cherish & celebrate our support systems; the ones we share our lockdown & homes with. “Portraits of Quarantine” celebrates that thought. Tori Surat is timeless poetry by a Sufi master & I hope my relationship & love with my band & team also endures similarly."