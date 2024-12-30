Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal Wake Up By A Lion Roaring Near Their Bed; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, are currently living the dream on their vacation in Australia. The couple, known for their adventurous spirit, has been documenting their journey on social media, sharing exciting moments and picturesque views from their trip. From exploring the Great Barrier Reef to watching the Boxing Day Test, the duo is surely setting some serious travel goals for their fans. However, one particular incident has completely captured the attention of netizens and left everyone in awe.

While exploring the wild side of Australia, Sonakshi and Zaheer decided to stay at the Jamala Wildlife Lodge—an upscale luxury lodge that offers guests the unique experience of staying within close proximity to wild animals. The couple chose to stay in a room designed around a lion’s den, offering them an extraordinary chance to wake up with the majestic creatures nearby. Little did they know that this would result in a thrilling, albeit surprising, experience.

In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Sonakshi shared the moment that would become one of their most memorable holiday experiences. The video shows a powerful lion roaring loudly right outside their room as it bangs against the glass wall. The sound of the roar and the intensity of the encounter was enough to shake anyone awake, and for Sonakshi and Zaheer, it served as their morning alarm. The actress cleverly captioned the video, “Today’s alarm clock,” perfectly capturing the thrill and the unexpected excitement of the moment.

This wasn’t the only instance where Sonakshi and Zaheer came face to face with wildlife during their stay. On Sunday, the couple shared another video showing a lion and lioness playfully interacting right next to their glass house. The couple could be seen lounging inside while the big cats relaxed just outside, providing an experience that felt both exhilarating and surreal. The duo used a playful caption for this video, writing "With these 2".

The video of the lion roaring right next to Sonakshi and Zaheer’s bed has quickly gone viral, capturing the imagination of their fans. It’s not every day that someone wakes up to the roar of a lion just inches away, and the couple’s unique encounter has sparked a wave of fascination.