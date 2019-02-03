Sonali Bendre returns to the set after a sabbatical, pens an emotional note

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre Behl, who was in New York for her cancer treatment, has shot for an ad campaign after a long time.

Sonali shared a photograph from the sets and posted an emotional note. She wrote, "Being back on a set after a major sabbatical – one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels – is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action. I don’t think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It's just the kind of day that helps me #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime."

The actress put up a brave front and shared inspiring notes and her pictures sporting a bald look. She is a voracious reader and even runs a book club on her name.

A few days back, Sonali, husband Goldie Behl celebrated BFF Hrithik Roshan's birthday. Former wife and close friend Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi Oberoi and husband Vikas Oberoi had also joined in the celebrations.

Sonali updated about her condition on social media and often shared pictures and videos. She documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

