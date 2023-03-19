Sonali Kulkarni Apologizes For Her 'Women Are Lazy' Remark, Says, 'I May Have Caused Pain...'

New Delhi: Actress Sonali Kulkarni recently said that women are lazy and just want husbands who earn well. Instead of this, they should stand up for themselves and work. However, as soon as Sonali’s statement went viral on social media, netizens got irked and bashed her for making such a frivolous remark.

“Father-in-law hit daughter in law with brick in Delhi. Reason - she wanted to do job! 81% of women in India are made housewives by families. @sonalikulkarni Women are not lazy, They are held back by families. Read the data which shows women do a lot more unpaid work than men,” a user wrote in response to her remark. “A country where women do not have the choice to be born, to be educated, to go to a job, to reproductive health, to wealth, to dignity and you want to play victim?,” another user added.

You have no clue what women in this country go through. All the gold ever taken from their necks and wrists and pawned to keep family businesses running won't be enough to build a monument to them. Don't even try to call Indian women lazy or entitled. — Gayatri (@G_y_tri) March 18, 2023

Father in law hit daughter in law with brick in Delhi. Reason - she wanted to do job!

~81% of women in India are made housewives by families. @sonalikulkarni Women are not lazy, They are held back by families.

Read the data which shows women do a lot more unpaid work than men. pic.twitter.com/mIgnk5ZHi2 March 16, 2023

This led Sonali to realise that her statement was indeed very sexist and wrong, and she has issued an explanation and apology for the same. “Dear all, I’m overwhelmed with the feedback I’m receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize. Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts.”

"In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be," she continued.

She also added, “Having said that, if unknowningly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident,” she further wrote.

Earlier, at an event, Sonali Kulkarni had said, "In India, a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend or husband, who earns well, owns a house, and gets regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do.” She added, “I urge everyone to bring up such women in you houses that are able and can earn for themselves. Who can say that yes, we want a new fridge in the house, you pay for half of it, I will pay the other half."

She was also criticized by internet sensation Urfi Javed and singer Sona Mohapatra for her remark.