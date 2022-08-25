NewsLifestylePeople
SONALI PHOGAT

Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report indicates 'multiple blunt force injuries on body'

Sonali Phogat death case: Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday. On Thursday, an autopsy was conducted on Phogat's body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:31 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report indicates 'multiple blunt force injuries on body'

Panaji: Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report mentioned that there were "multiple blunt force injuries" on her body. Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI here. Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22, were named as accused in the case, he added. 

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday. A panel of forensic experts from the Goa Medical College and Hospital conducted the autopsy on her body on Thursday morning after her family agreed to the procedure. Dr Sunil Shrikant Chimbolkar of the Forensic Science Department of GMCH in his report reserved the opinion on the cause of death."The cause of death due to the best of my knowledge and belief is reserved pending chemical analysis. Histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved," the report said.

"However there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," it added. 

Phogat, who hailed from Hisar in Haryana and found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning. The cause was given as a suspected heart attack. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panaji on Thursday that state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh was personally monitoring the investigation. 

The autopsy was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but Phogat's brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them.

On Thursday morning, Sonali Phogat's nephew Mohinder Phogat told PTI that the family had consented to an autopsy on the condition that it would be video-graphed. Dhaka, her brother, had alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed during the conversation and complained against her two colleagues, he claimed. Three years ago, one of her aides had sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint.

 

Live Tv

Sonali Phogatsonali phogat deathSonali Phogat post mortemSonali Phogat diesSonali Phogat murderSonali Phogat killedsonali phogat newsSonali Phogat diedSonali Phogat death case

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?