New Delhi: The sudden demise of BJP leader and ex-Bigg Boss 14 star Sonali Phogat has left her family, friends and fans shocked. The grieving family members reacted to the 42-year-old celebrity's death from a heart attack in Goa where she had gone along with her staff members.

When contacted, her sister-in-law Vinod, who stays at their farmhouse in the Dhandur district, Hisar also expressed her disbelief over the news while Sonali's sister Raman told Zee News, "She (Sonali) called mom and told her about feeling not well. She said she had her food and was feeling uneasy afterwards. After which, mom asked her to get it checked by the doctor."

"Sonali said yes will visit a doctor soon. But we got a call at 8 am about her passing away." She added that Sonali Phogat was suffering from no previous or existing illness.

On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness. Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh told PTI that Phogat complained of uneasiness while she was at 'Curlies' restaurant in Anjuna from where she was taken to the hospital. "There is no foul play in the case", he said.

"There are no external injury marks on the body," Singh said, adding that the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital.

The family members revealed that they are yet to inform Sonali's daughter, who stays in a hostel, about her mother's death. They reminisced how Sonali was a strong and bold lady who was fearless.

Sonali Phogat's last rites will be performed on August 24, 2022. Some of her family members have flown to Goa as the body will be handed over to the kin after post-martem is performed. Meanwhile, friends and close relatives have rushed to her residence in Haryana.

May her soul rest in peace!

(With PTI inputs)