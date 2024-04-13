Sonali Raut Gets In The Summer Mood Wearing Sizzling White Bikini, Picture Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actor Sonali Raut, who made her debut in Bollywood with 2014 romantic-thriller 'The Xpose, has lately been setting the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini looks. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often grabs attention with her bold and sexy looks. The 32-year-old starlet dropped a photo of her donning a white bikini set looking every bit stunning and it has taken over the internet.

On Friday, Sonali Raut took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sizzling picture of herself, sporting a white bikini. The actress can be seen posing on a mattress while she poses for the shutterbugs. Sharing the picture on social media, Sonali wrote, "Good times ~ beach therapy!!!!" in the caption. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis.

A few months back, Sonali had shared a reel on the popular track 'Besharam Rang' in the same outfit. In the clip, she was seen flaunting her curves in the white lacy bikini while posing alongside a beach.

Sonali Raut often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram. Only recently, she had dropped a photo of her in a yellow bikini as she seductively laid on a bed. She also flaunted a tattoo on her right arm and showed off her perfect toned body. The actor appeared to be making the most of her Dubai vacation.

Sonali Raut made her acting debut with the romantic-thriller film 'The Xpose' in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. Before her acting debut, she was a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 8' and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists in that season.