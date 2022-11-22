Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja kiss their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, share his FIRST clear pic!

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman hubby Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20 this year. Months after the new addition to their family, the proud parents shared his first clear picture on social media. And we must say, it's awwdorable!

Sonam took to Instagram and dropped a video post sharing a glimpse of their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The video also has granddad Anil Kapoor. The actress has shared a picture of her son's face for the first time ever on social media. Sonam and hubby Anand can be seen kissing their son. Watch it here:

Some days back, Sonam shaed pictures of her son Vayu's nursery, with a jungle theme. In the caption she thanked her mother Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and friends for helping her set up her baby's room. An excerpt from the note read, "This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy. First I’d like to thank @andstudioofficial who specialises in nursery design, @anushananavati designed my baby boys nursery in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama , I’ve known Dhwani of @wallpaperscissor since 2009 and she’s always been creative and precise , and I was very sure that anusha and wallpaper scissors would do a beautiful job of making my nursery in bombay a thing of wonder and beauty and boy was I right!! @dinky_nirh curated absolutely everything that I needed for Vayu and made sure I had absolutely every small thing that goes into rearing a new born."

Sonam and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony held at her aunt's residence in Mumbai. Theirs was a big fat Bollywood wedding attended by almost entire film industry.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.