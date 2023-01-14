topStoriesenglish
Sonam Kapoor BRUTALLY trolled for complaining about Mumbai's 'Construction, pollution,' netizens say 'it's development'

She wrote, "It's torturous to drive through Mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor complained about the construction and pollution in Mumbai but it did not go down well with netizens. She took to Twitter and pointed out that it took her longer than usual to reach Bandra's Bandstand area from Juhu owing to the digging in the city. 

She wrote, "It's torturous to drive through Mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on." She then got major criticism for her opinions, many netizens pointed out that the digging and construction is resulting in the development of the city and she should do her part too.

"Development…. This shud have been done ages back…. Better late then never…. Still your journey is inside the Aircon car and ur getting burns of it…. Imagine about daily commuters," a Twitter user wrote. Another one said, "Development….bear with it….should have been done long back…anyways…enjoy sitting in your AC cars and tweeting…Mumbai’s face is gonna change in few years with all these developments…Enjoy!"

 

 

 

On the work front, Sonam will soon be seen in 'Blind.' It is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller which also goes by the same name. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters.

