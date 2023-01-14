Sonam Kapoor BRUTALLY trolled for complaining about Mumbai's 'Construction, pollution,' netizens say 'it's development'

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor complained about the construction and pollution in Mumbai but it did not go down well with netizens. She took to Twitter and pointed out that it took her longer than usual to reach Bandra's Bandstand area from Juhu owing to the digging in the city.

It’s torturous to drive through mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 14, 2023

She wrote, "It's torturous to drive through Mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on." She then got major criticism for her opinions, many netizens pointed out that the digging and construction is resulting in the development of the city and she should do her part too.

"Development…. This shud have been done ages back…. Better late then never…. Still your journey is inside the Aircon car and ur getting burns of it…. Imagine about daily commuters," a Twitter user wrote. Another one said, "Development….bear with it….should have been done long back…anyways…enjoy sitting in your AC cars and tweeting…Mumbai’s face is gonna change in few years with all these developments…Enjoy!"

Buy a bicycle and do your part to reduce pollution… people might follow you. It takes less time and fans will also enjoy seeing you riding and will appreciate you — Sunil Pandey (@imsunilpanday) January 14, 2023

Come to delhi. 8 lane city roads and awesome food.

We have metro too. You can travel in ladies coach — BoggleHead (@grow_my_wealth) January 14, 2023

Its called development. And some portion of pollution is being contributed by ur fancy car as well. — Dr. Sushant (@Sushant240588) January 14, 2023

On the work front, Sonam will soon be seen in 'Blind.' It is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller which also goes by the same name. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters.