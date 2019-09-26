close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's loved-up pic with husband Anand Ahuja has the best reaction from Natasha Poonawalla—See inside

Sonam Kapoor shared a loved-up pic with hubby Anand Ahuja on Instagram and Natasha Poonawalla had the best reaction! 

Sonam Kapoor&#039;s loved-up pic with husband Anand Ahuja has the best reaction from Natasha Poonawalla—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'fashionista' Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a huge romantic and often shares loved-up pics with her hubby Anand Ahuja. After a year of marriage, the couple is in a happy place together and gives us major relationship goals. Sonam took to Instagram recently and shared yet another endearing pic with hubby Anand.

The caption is, “I miss my ridiculously gorgeous husband. Who also happens to be brilliant, kind and stubborn. @anandahuja”

Check out the post and decide for yourself what's cuter—the caption or the pic!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

If that was your daily dose of 'aww', gear up to get your 'ROFL' dose as well!

There are several comments on Sonam and Anand's pic but what caught our attention is the actress's BFF Natasha Poonawalla's hilarious comment. She wrote, “Someone's in trouble' with a laughing emoticon.

Check out the screenshot here:

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 and their wedding saw the entire industry in a jolly mood. The big fat Punjabi wedding was followed by an elegant reception party and the couple looked straight out of a fairytale in every picture.

Tags:
Sonam KapoorAnand ahujaNatasha Poonawalla
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor turn brand ambassadors for Reliance Trends

Must Watch

PT1M35S

5W1H: Ayodhya Case: Last date of hearing October 18