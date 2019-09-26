Sonam Kapoor's loved-up pic with husband Anand Ahuja has the best reaction from Natasha Poonawalla—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'fashionista' Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a huge romantic and often shares loved-up pics with her hubby Anand Ahuja. After a year of marriage, the couple is in a happy place together and gives us major relationship goals. Sonam took to Instagram recently and shared yet another endearing pic with hubby Anand.

The caption is, “I miss my ridiculously gorgeous husband. Who also happens to be brilliant, kind and stubborn. @anandahuja”

Check out the post and decide for yourself what's cuter—the caption or the pic!

If that was your daily dose of 'aww', gear up to get your 'ROFL' dose as well!

There are several comments on Sonam and Anand's pic but what caught our attention is the actress's BFF Natasha Poonawalla's hilarious comment. She wrote, “Someone's in trouble' with a laughing emoticon.

Check out the screenshot here:

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 and their wedding saw the entire industry in a jolly mood. The big fat Punjabi wedding was followed by an elegant reception party and the couple looked straight out of a fairytale in every picture.