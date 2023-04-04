topStoriesenglish2591282
Soni Razdan Shares Rare Family Pic Featuring A Young Alia Bhatt In Seychelles

Soni Razdan shared an unseen family picture on social media from Seychelles with a young Alia Bhatt.

Apr 04, 2023

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Soni Razdan, on Monday, shared an unseen family picture from the sets of the film `Papa Kehte Hain`featuring a young Alia Bhatt. Yes, you heard it right. Taking to Twitter, Soni shared the picture and wrote, "This one is from Seychelles when the girls were small and we were shooting `Papa Kehte Hain` there. Search for `water` in your camera roll and quote tweet the pic #water #family #shootlife #whenwewereyoung." 

In the picture, little Alia Bhatt could be seen with her parents Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Alia could be seen donning a cute balloon frock and holding her father Mahesh Bhatt`s hands. While mommy Soni Razdan stands next to them with sister Shaheen Bhatt in black shorts and a t-shirt. Soon after the veteran actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar`s upcoming romantic film `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year. She also has director Farhan Akhtar`s next film `Jee Le Zara` opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.  

Alia made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. After that, she done many successful films including ‘Highway’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Raazi’, among others. 

