Sonnalli Seygall Celebrates First Diwali After Her Wedding, Calls It 'Blissful'

New Delhi: Actor Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh Sajnani are celebrating their first Diwali post-wedding.

Prior to Diwali day, Sonnalli spoke to ANI and expressed her excitement about celebrating the festival with her in-laws. "Diwali means family time and I am really excited to celebrate it with my family. It's going to be super intimate and super special. Ashish and I are at the phase where we like to spend more time with families. After doing small puja at our home, we will go to Ashish's elder brother house and do puja there as well. After spending time there, we will come back home and stay indoors and celebrate time with our dog Shamsher."

Sonnalli also shared about what fans can expect from her Diwali look. "I will wear a silk saree which was given to me by my mom during my wedding. It's blue and red silk brocade Banarasi saree. I am excited to wear it," she added.

Sonnalli and Ashesh L Sajnani exchanged vows at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on June 7.

Speaking about her life after marriage, Sonnalli said, "Married life is going amazing. I am so happy. I feel marriage is one of the most beautiful things. Sonnalli and Ashesh tell each other why we did not get married earlier. Ashesh and I feel blessed."