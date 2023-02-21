topStoriesenglish2575583
Sonu Nigam Makes First Appearance After Ugly Chembur Concert Brawl, Says This

He was heard saying repeatedly that everything is okay as the paparazzi asked him how he is. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam made his first public appearance after the attack on him on Monday evening during his concert in Chembur, Mumbai. Sonu was papped at the airport and he confirmed that everything is okay. Concerned paparazzi kept asking the singer about his health, even asking him to take care to which he blew them a flying kiss.

He was heard saying repeatedly that everything is okay as the paparazzi asked him how he is. Netizens, too, took to the comment section to show their concern and joy at seeing the singer perfectly fine. One user wrote, 'Its good to see he is fit n fine,' while another comment read, 'Relieved to see him'

On Monday night, Sonu Nigam was performing in Chembur when a man, identified as Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar, a member of the Shiv Sena Party attacked him and his team over a selfie. In the scuffle, singer's guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan's son and his close aid Rabbani Khan along with his bodyguard sustained some injuries. Later in the night, he spoke to the media and informed them that he has filed an FIR against his attacker.

