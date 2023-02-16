topStoriesenglish2573995
SONU SOOD

Sonu Sood Flexes his Muscles Giving Major Fitness Goals to Fans in Latest Workout Video - Watch

Sonu Sood is Sweating Out In Style: Check Out This Fitness Video From Gym

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood is a fitness enthusiast and almost always tries his best to inspire fans. The good samaritan does high-intensity workouts and is often spotted at the gym. The actor shared a video of doing some intense core workouts & is giving us major workout goals. In the recent workout video, we can see him working hard on his abs & also doing various workouts on the treadmill. 

For his upcoming film Fateh, the high-octane action thriller will be shot on a large scale in various locations across Delhi and Punjab. There will be a special international crew flying down from LA to choreograph the action sequences.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Fateh. He is all set to make his writing debut for this film. Fateh, the directorial debut of Vaibhav Mishra, is based on a true story. The actor will be in a never seen avatar. The film will be released in mid-2023. Apart from that, the actor will appear in the film Kisaan, where he will play a pivotal role.

