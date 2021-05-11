Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary turn 'messiahs' for COVID patients, facilitate oxygen plants and makeshift hospital

New Delhi: Attempts are being made by everyone including celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan among others to step forward and help the nation in the time of crisis.

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary too has joined the bandwagon and is helping those in need. Gurmeet has launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur for COVID patients. The Astha Dedicated COVID Hospital has been set up in collaboration with Dr Sayyed Wajahatali along with his team.

The ‘Khamoshiyan’ actor took to Twitter and shared some pictures from the hospital and wrote, “I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital will work for the welfare of COVID victims." #CovidIndia #CovidHelp #COVIDEmergencyIndia.”

Meanwhile, good samaritan Sonu Sood has immensely contributed ever since the first COVID wave hit India. He has been helping people in every possible way, be it airlifting some critical patients to providing them with medicines and oxygen cylinders. He has been rightly tagged a 'messiah' by many during the tough times.

Recently, Sonu Sood shared the information that he is bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations to be installed at multiple places in India. He is preparing the people for the third wave of the pandemic and is also planning to install atleast 4 plants in the worst-hit COVID states including Delhi and Maharashtra.