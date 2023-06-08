Sonu Sood Launches Helpline For Odisha Train Accident Victims

The devastating train tragedy in Balasore, Odisha, captured the nation's attention as three trains crashed, resulting in the demise of over 250 people and causing injuries to more than 1,000 people. This incident, considered one of the worst rail accidents in India, has also got political leaders and famous celebrities talking, who have expressed their condolences for the loss of lives. In response to the calamity, various state governments have pledged financial aid for the victims. Additionally, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has launched a dedicated helpline number to provide support to those affected.

Sonu Sood shared a video on Instagram, where he disclosed the details of his initiative through his non-governmental organisation (NGO) aimed at assisting the affected families.

"We’re helping rebuild the lives of the victims of #OdishaTrainTragedy & their families. Drop us an SMS on +91 9967567520 to reach out for help," he wrote.

Helpline Number For Odisha Train Accident Victims

In the video, Sonu Sood expressed his commitment to aiding the victims of the accident by assisting them in rebuilding their lives. He emphasised his efforts to help them establish sustainable businesses and provide educational support. Additionally, Sood mentioned that his team is actively working to secure employment opportunities for the affected families.

Sonu Sood shared a dedicated helpline number — 99675 67520 — and encouraged affected individuals to reach out to his team via SMS. He assured that his team would promptly respond and offer the necessary support.

His recent initiative has gained a lot of praise from fans and well-wishers who took to the comment section and lauded the actor.

One user wrote, "Lots of love sir u r great", while another one called him a "Real life hero."

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the train accident, and restoration efforts have been promptly initiated.

Sonu Sood is known for his unwavering dedication to numerous social causes such as healthcare, education, and career opportunities. From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to the present day, the actor-turned-philanthropist has been actively involved in various charitable endeavours through his NGO, the Sood Charity Foundation, which aims to assist people across the nation.