New Delhi: Bollywood star and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently met para-athlete Sandeep, who journeyed from Haryana to Mumbai on foot to meet the actor. Sandeep, who faces significant daily challenges due to his disability, walked for 12 days to fulfill his dream of meeting Sood.

The touching encounter was shared by Sood on social media, where he posted a video capturing the moment. In the video, Sandeep proudly displayed an international medal he had previously won. Sood honored Sandeep by presenting the medal to him once again, praising his achievements and stating, “Great work, bhai. Stay happy always and keep doing great things for the nation.” Sood also expressed his intention to visit Sandeep’s home in Haryana for a meal during his next trip to the state.

Sandeep spoke about the difficulties he endures as a disabled athlete, including challenges with basic tasks like using the restroom. Despite these obstacles, his determination to meet Sood remained unwavering. During their meeting, Sood also took a photo with Sandeep and wished him continued success in his future endeavors.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Fateh’. The cyber-crime thriller, which marks Sood’s directorial debut, is set to release on January 10, 2025. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, features Sood alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah, and promises high-octane action sequences.