Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood says the 'biggest charity' today is to give jobs

Bollywood actor and social worker Sonu Sood took to Twitter on Sunday to suggest that the biggest charity one can do in the present time is to give jobs to others.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and social worker Sonu Sood took to Twitter on Sunday to suggest that the biggest charity one can do in the present time is to give jobs to others.

"In today's time the biggest charity that you can do is give employment," Sonu Sood tweeted on Sunday.

The actor's tweet comes at a time when the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has left a lot of people jobless since over a year now, who are struggling to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has recently started an initiative to provide free CA education through his Sood Charity Foundation. Through this, the actor aims to help talented students get free coaching, internship opportunities and finally employment.

Announcing the same, Sonu recently tweeted: "For India's economy to grow, we need bright CA's. A small step."

The actor is also ensuring students do not miss online classes in certain places of Kerala having poor internet connectivity.

"Recce for the mobile tower in Kerala begins, no student will miss their online classes," Sonu tweeted on Saturday.

Tags:
Sonu SoodBollywood ActorSocial WorkerCharityJobsCrisisPandemicCOVID-19lockdown
