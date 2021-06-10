Sonu Sood stunned by man who 'walked barefoot' from Hyderabad to meet him, says he's immensely humbled

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and humanitarian, Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to share the story of a man, Venkatesh, who walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the actor.

Sonu shared a picture with the man, holding a poster of the actor and posed with him in his home. Although, he was deeply impressed and humbled by his fan, he asked others to refrain from going through extreme measures for him.

In the caption, he wrote, "Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me. Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all."

From helping migrants to reach their homes to arranging medicines and other COVID-19 relief resources for the patients, Sonu Sood has been doing humanitarian work since the COVID outbreak happened in the country