हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood stunned by man who 'walked barefoot' from Hyderabad to meet him, says he's immensely humbled

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to share his appreciation for a man, Venkatesh, who walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the actor.

Sonu Sood stunned by man who &#039;walked barefoot&#039; from Hyderabad to meet him, says he&#039;s immensely humbled
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sonu Sood

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and humanitarian, Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to share the story of a man, Venkatesh, who walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the actor.

Sonu shared a picture with the man, holding a poster of the actor and posed with him in his home. Although, he was deeply impressed and humbled by his fan, he asked others to refrain from going through extreme measures for him.

In the caption, he wrote, "Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me. Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all."

Check out his post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

 

From helping migrants to reach their homes to arranging medicines and other COVID-19 relief resources for the patients, Sonu Sood has been doing humanitarian work since the COVID outbreak happened in the country

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu SoodSonu Sood Instagramsonu sood twitterSonu Sood COVID aidsonu sood news
Next
Story

Yes, the idea is there: Manoj Bajpayee hints at possibility of 'The Family Man season 3' - Here's what he said!

Must Watch

PT23M28S

DNA: Most wanted Punjab gangster killed in Punjab encounter