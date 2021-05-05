हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
actor sonu sood

Sonu Sood to those who couldn't save loved ones: You didn't fail, We did

Since last year, Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID crisis. 

Sonu Sood to those who couldn&#039;t save loved ones: You didn&#039;t fail, We did
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of oxygen or injection has not failed. 

"Anyone who has lost a loved one due to  scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family. I want to tell them… You didn't fail, We did," Sonu tweeted late on Tuesday night.

Since last year, Sonu has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID crisis. He and his team recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital, and also arranged for a critically ill COVID patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.

On May 3, Sonu thanked Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas for backing his appeal for free education to children of those who lost their lives to COVID.

"Thanks a ton Priyanka for your support. I promise we will make this happen," Sonu wrote to Priyanka, along with a folded hands emoji.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
actor sonu soodSonu Sood filmsphilanthropist Sonu SoodBengaluru hospitalCOVID-19
Next
Story

Randeep Hooda pitches in to provide oxygen concentrators

Must Watch

PT26M16S

Why did violence not stop in West Bengal even after TMC's victory?