Soon-to-be Bride Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ravishing In Vibrant Orange Pantsuit - WATCH

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot at the ITC Grand Goa on February 21, following their visit to Siddhivinayak Temple for blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Netizens cannot keep calm ahead of the blissful wedding of actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. It is scheduled to take place in the luxurious setting of South Goa. After having sought divine blessings earlier, the couple then embarked on their journey to the city dear to their hearts for the wedding ceremony.

Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been romantically involved for some time. Now, the couple have decided to formalize their relationship. They have arrived in Goa to commence their wedding festivities and return as a newlywed couple.

In the video, Jackky Bhagnani is accompanied by his young nephew and niece, was seen leaving the Goa airport in a laid-back ensemble of a printed shirt, black pants, and matching shoes. Following him was his soon-to-be bride, actress Rakul, looking lovely in a vibrant orange pantsuit over a striking pink crop top, complemented by white sneakers. The radiant expressions on their faces were hard to miss.

Before their upcoming wedding, the couple visited the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on February 17, attired in traditional outfits, to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

The grand affair is set to take place at ITC Grand Goa, with pre-wedding celebrations commencing on February 19 and culminating in a lavish and intimate wedding ceremony on February 21. Prior to this, a dhol night was hosted at the groom’s Mumbai residence, attended by the entire bride's family. Notably, five celebrity designers are reported to be styling the couple for various events leading up to their big day.