Soon-to-be-father Ranveer Singh Dances Joyously Upon Arrival In Jamnagar With Deepika Padukone - WATCH

New Delhi: Expectant parents, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, have arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Bollywood power couple, who earlier in the day announced their impending parenthood, showcased their couple style by twinning in white outfits. The power couple were welcomed enthusiastically by the awaiting media. Feeling the energy, soon-to-be-father Ranveer Singh couldn't resist and grooved a little. Soon after, the couple made their way towards the venue.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year. The pre-wedding festivities have attracted a star-studded guest list, including Pop sensation Rihanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and American singer-songwriter J Brown, along with multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone.

The Ambani family, in the spirit of tradition and seeking blessings, organized 'anna seva' on Wednesday. The attendees, after partaking in the meal, enjoyed traditional folk music, with renowned Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stealing the show.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika Merchant, participated in 'anna seva,' serving traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. The 'anna seva' tradition, a practice in the Ambani family, has historical roots, and Anant Ambani, in continuation of this legacy, has initiated his pre-wedding functions with this auspicious ritual.

The pre-wedding festivities are anticipated to be a blend of tradition and grandeur, providing guests with an immersive experience of Indian culture. Attendees will be gifted traditional scarves crafted by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The distinguished guest list for the occasion includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd, and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab. Notable personalities from the business world, including CEO and MD ADNOC Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, and CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, are also expected to grace the celebrations in Jamnagar.