हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajal Aggarwal

South sensation Kajal Aggarwal wore a bright red Manish Malhotra saree for first Karwa Chauth, pics with hubby Gautam Kitchlu go viral!

Earlier this year, Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu on social media. 

South sensation Kajal Aggarwal wore a bright red Manish Malhotra saree for first Karwa Chauth, pics with hubby Gautam Kitchlu go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal and businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The fairytale wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel. 

Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing pictures from her wedding album on social media. The duo celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together and Kajal posted pictures wearing a bright red Manish Malhotra saree. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1st Karvachauth in @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery @stylebyami 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Karwa Chauth was celebrated on November 4 this year.

Earlier this year, Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu on social media. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while. 

As soon as Kajal made the announcement, several celebs and fans of the actress congratulated her. 

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021. 

 

Tags:
Kajal AggarwalGautam Kitchlukajal aggarwal gautam kitchluKarwa Chauth 2020Karwa Chauth
Next
Story

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to star in a film together? Deets inside
  • 84,11,724Confirmed
  • 1,24,985Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "COVID-19's third wave in Delhi"