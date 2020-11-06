South sensation Kajal Aggarwal wore a bright red Manish Malhotra saree for first Karwa Chauth, pics with hubby Gautam Kitchlu go viral!

New Delhi: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal and businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The fairytale wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel.

Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing pictures from her wedding album on social media. The duo celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together and Kajal posted pictures wearing a bright red Manish Malhotra saree. Take a look:

Karwa Chauth was celebrated on November 4 this year.

Earlier this year, Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu on social media. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while.

As soon as Kajal made the announcement, several celebs and fans of the actress congratulated her.

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021.