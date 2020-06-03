South sensation Raashi Khanna plays the guitar and sings 'Get you the moon' leaving everyone in awe of her! - Watch

New Delhi: Popular south sensation Raashi Khanna like many other celebs is trying out to learn different creative things amid lockdown. She has taken upon the guitar and played a few strings to the soulful track 'Get you the moon' (Kina Ft. Snow).

Raashi sang the whole song and played the guitar quite well, leaving her fans and celeb friends pleasantly surprised. Here's what she wrote in the caption: Get you the moon.. (Kina Ft. Snow)

I always wanted to learn how to play a guitar & I am still at the very beginning learning my way through.. Inculcating this habit has really helped me stay positive..

Every time I hold a guitar. It brings a smile to my face!

Hope this video brightens your day in whatever little way possible.. and here are the lyrics of this song that I love!

You gave me a shoulder, when I needed it..

You showed me love, when I wasn't feeling it..

You helped me fight, when I was giving in..

You made me laugh, when I was losing it..

'Cause you are, you are

The reason why I'm still hanging on

'Cause you are, you are

The reason why my head is still above water..

And if I could get you the moon I’d give it to you..

And if death was coming for you

I'd give my life for you..

Video editing credit @nawinvijayakrishna

Raashi made her movie debut in Shoojit Sircar's 'Madras Cafe' in 2013. In 2014, she featured in Telugu drama 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' winning the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actress – Telugu that year. The film was helmed by Srinivas Avasarala.

She made her Tamil debut in 2018 with 'Imaikkaa Nodigal' Malayalam debut with 'Villain' in 2017).