South star Pooja Hegde shows how to correctly use the oximeter at home amid pandemic crisis

New Delhi: South star Pooja Hegde, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has shared an informative tutorial for her fans on how to use the oximeter in the right way.

Sharing her own story, Pooja said that throughout her journey towards recovery, she was following an incorrect way of using the oximeter, and later, her doctor showed her how to do it.

Pooja Hegde also shared that she wanted to spread the word as it might be beneficial for others as well, and wrote, “Hope this helps..

When I was down with COVID-19 and home quarantined, I was told to monitor my O2 levels very closely. I didn’t know there was a right way to do it until my doctor told me. I hope this helps. No detail is too small in our efforts to fight this disease. Stay safe everyone.”

Recently, on May 5, the actress announced the good news of her recovery on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there.”

Earlier, the ‘Housefull 4’ actor shared multiple posts, where she can be seen reading books and practicing yoga to keep a positive frame of mind.

On the work front, Pooja will be soon seen with Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar's romantic drama, 'Radhe Shyam'. Other upcoming projects include - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Most Eligible Bachelor, Cirkus and Thalapathy 65 to name a few.