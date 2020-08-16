SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition improves, remains on ventilator support

Popular singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is recovering and is showing some mobility, as per the latest health update. He is able to recognise the doctors and others, his breathing is better and comfortable. The doctor's see his current situation as a positive sign.

However, the veteran singer is still under ventilator support and his recovery is expected to take longer than a week.

The update informed that the singer has been shifted to an individual ICU and is not on full sedation. The multiple national award-winning singer's health is being closely monitored by a team of doctors.

SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5 and his condition had deteriorated last week. He was moved to ICU at the MGM Healthcare, Chennai.

Several personalities took to social media and wished Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery, praying for his good health. The legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, in a video message, wished for SP Balasubrahmanyam's good health, urging him to 'come back soon'.

AR Rahman, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Prasanna, Shekhar Kapur, Prasoon Joshi amongst others prayed for Balasubrahmanyam's recovery.

In his illustrous career, SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

He bagged six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages; Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi respectively. He also won twenty-five Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for his works towards Telugu cinema, numerous other state awards from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu