SP Balasubrahmanyam health update: Singer remains critical in ICU on ventilator and ECMO support

New Delhi: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health continues to remain critical. He was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai after being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus although at first, he only had mild symptoms.

The MGM Healthcare Hospital has released the health bulletin of the singer which states that he continues to remain critical in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He is put on 'ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support'.

An expert team of doctors is treating the multiple national award-winning singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. His vital parameters remain satisfactory as of now.

Celebrities and fans across the globe including Ilaiyaraaja, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman have been praying for the speedy recovery of the singer.

At the time of being admitted, the singer put out a video saying he has mild COVID-19 symptoms and that he would recover soon and assured fans of his good health.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.