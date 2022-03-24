Splitsvilla 13 fame Azma Fallah enters Lock Upp as wild card, says Kangana Ranaut is bold, bebaak, and fearless!

New Delhi: Beauty blogger and 'Splitsvilla 13' fame Azma Fallah feels that her entry in 'Lock Upp' will spice up the show. She says that there may be strong contestants but her entry will add to the entertainment quotient.

"There will undoubtedly be tricky and tough contestants in the house who will be my competitors. However, they have approached me because I genuinely believe the contestants are not adding much entertainment to the house, so I will bring in that element of 'chaska'."

She adds: "I'm ecstatic to be a part of this show because this is a badass jail and my personality is equally badass, I believe I'll be able to add even more spice to an already fiery show. I'll show the inmates what it means to be a badass, and of course, I'll enjoy my time in the prison while simultaneously causing trouble for everyone else."

Azma says none of the contestants inside the show are her favourite and she feels her perception can change after entering the show.

"I don't have a favourite contestant right now, and I can't find anyone badass in this badass jail. However, maybe my opinion changes after going inside and I start liking someone," she shares."

However Azma is keen on meeting actress Nisha Rawal and the reason she shares: "I want to meet Nisha Rawal as the only thing she does in the 'Lock Upp' is badmouth-her ex husband, so I want to meet her and I want to observe why she insults her ex-husband with her stupid one-sided story."

On why she is being locked up inside Kangana's jail, she replies: "I've never had a case against me or been involved in any such matter in my life, but I know the reason I'm going to jail is because I blabber nonsensical things every minute, so that would be my only crime, I guess."

Azma has often been referred to as a Pakistani beauty blogger and influencer at many places but she prefers to be called an Indian only.

As she says: "I became a Pakistani blogger when I used to make videos against a few celebrities in Pakistan. So, people started thinking that I am a Pakistani but I am not. In fact I am an Indian. Still I got a lot of fame there. And talking about my 'Splitsvilla' journey, it was a huge opportunity in my life and it might be the only reason I can be a part of 'Lock Upp'."

Azma has a dream of working in Hollywood. She is open to more television and film projects but more inclined towards doing reality shows.

"Anyone who has the opportunity to work in television and movies will seize it, but to be honest, I prefer reality shows since they allow me to show my true self in front of millions of people. I want to be a part of the big screen. Being a component of such opportunities is everyone's ambition. I want to be a part of Hollywood instead of Bollywood."

Lastly, she refers to Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor among the leading ladies of the industry.

"Ekta Kapoor has done something that even male producers cannot do in the industry. Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, is a perfect fit for the show because she is bold, bebaak, and fearless," she concludes.