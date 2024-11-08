Splitsvilla Fame Nitin Chauhan Passes Away At 35, Celeb Friends Shocked By Untimely Demise

New Delhi: Television actor Nitin Chauhan, best known for winning the reality show Dadagiri 2 and his appearances in shows like Splitsvilla 5 and Crime Patrol, has tragically passed away at the age of 35.

The news of his untimely death was confirmed by his co-stars, including actor Sudeep Sahir, who took to Instagram to express his grief, writing, "Rest In Peace Buddy."

Fellow actress Vibhuti Thakur also shared her shock on social media, hinting at a possible suicide. In an emotional post, Thakur wrote, "Rest in peace my dear... really shocked and sad... wish you had the strength to face all the troubles... wish you were mentally strong like your body."

The cause of Nitin Chauhan's death has not yet been officially confirmed, and his family is still awaiting further details. According to reports from India Today, his father has traveled to Mumbai to claim his son’s body.

Nitin Chauhan, a native of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, made his television debut on the reality show Dadagiri 2 in 2009. He went on to feature in several notable TV shows, including MTV’s Splitsvilla 5, Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol, Friends: Conditions Apply, Gumrah: End of Innocence, Supercops VS Supervillains, and Savdhaan India.

His death has left the entertainment industry and his fans in shock, as many remember him for his charm and versatility on screen.