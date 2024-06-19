Advertisement
Sreeja Konidela's Ex-Husband Sirish Bharadwaj Dies At 39

The news of Sirish's passing was shared by actress Sri Reddy on social media.

Mumbai: Sirish Bharadwaj, the former husband of Sreeja Konidela, who is the younger sister of Telugu actor Ram Charan and the daughter of megastar Chiranjeevi, passed away on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Sirish died due to health complications related to lung damage. Despite being admitted to the hospital, his condition deteriorated, leading to his untimely demise.

The actress posted an old picture of Sirish on her X and wrote, “Rest in peace, Sirish.”

Sirish made headlines in 2007 when he married Sreeja in an Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad. Sreeja, who pursued a CA degree, defied her family’s wishes and left home to marry Sirish, who was a final-year engineering student at the time.

The couple had been in love for four years before tying the knot.

However, their marriage faced complications, and they officially parted ways in 2014.

Sreeja later married businessman Kalyan Dev in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru in 2016. The couple also has a daughter.

 

