Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

'Stop comparing': Here's Harnaaz Sandhu's answer that won her Miss Universe 2021 title - WATCH

Harnaaz Sandhu has now joined Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta in the elite list.

New Delhi: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Monday (December 13) created history as she became the Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year old, who hails from Chandigarh, bagged the coveted pageant during the 70th edition of the event in Eilat, Israel. 

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has now joined Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta in the elite list.

During the final question and answer round, the top three contestants from India, Paraguay and South Africa were asked what advice would they give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

To this, India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu answered, "Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you're unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand."

"Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own.

"I believed in myself and that's why I'm standing here today," the Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, added.

WATCH: 

While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

The ceremony was hosted by Steve Harvey and saw performances by American singer JoJo.

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari Lopez, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera and Rena Sofer.

